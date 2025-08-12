Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal: St. Clare inspires us to turn to Christ amid deep suffering

August 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The life of St. Clare of Assisi, who lived during turbulent times, shows the importance of making “the relationship with Jesus the center of one’s life,” rather than the “worldly logic of power and strength,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem preached on her feast day.

“In these turbulent times, marked by so much social, political and even religious confusion, perhaps we are called to pause and ask ourselves where our gaze rests in these times, where our heart rests, in which life we have chosen to remain, what gives meaning and color to our lives,” preached Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, a member of the Franciscan order. (St. Clare, with St. Francis, founded the Poor Clares.)

“Clare was able to answer with clarity and determination in her own time, which was no less turbulent than ours,” he continued. “Through the intercession of Clare, let us ask for the grace to remain in a life of conversion that focuses our gaze on the gift we have received and on the One who has given it to us, Christ. May we too be able to taste the secret sweetness in the things of life, even in the most bitter things.”

