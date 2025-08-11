Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland insists he was removed for upholding Church teachingss

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Catholic Herald, Bishop Joseph Strickland has repeated his claim that he was ousted from his diocesan post in Tyler, Texas because “I spoke the truth when it was not the popular thing to do.”

Bishop Strickland denied public statements that he was removed because of administrative or fiscal difficulties in the diocese. “There was no hidden problem,” he said. “The diocese was in good financial shape.” He said that during an investigation of his leadership, he was repeatedly urged to “stop speaking in opposition to what is coming out of the Vatican.”

Since he was forced to resign in 2023, Bishop Strickland reveals, a “very small number of bishops have reached out to me privately, but very few. In truth I have not received much fraternal support.”

