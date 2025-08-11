Catholic World News

Canadian court rejects bid to dismiss Rosica abuse case

August 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: An Ontario court has rejected a plea to dismiss an abuse case against Father Thomas Rosica, a prominent media figure who had acted as adviser to the Holy See.

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, charges that Father Rosica repeatedly “made unwanted physical contact” a younger priest, and used his influence to pressure the priest not to report the incidents. Father Rosica denies the charge.

In his motion to the Canadian court, lawyers for Father Rosica argued that the charges should be judged by an ecclesiastical court. Judge Evelyn M. ten Cate disagreed, finding that “the plaintiff’s claim is not essentially doctrinal or ecclesiastical in nature – it is of interest to all Canadians and goes well beyond the internal matters of the Roman Catholic Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!