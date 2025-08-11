Catholic World News

Bishops rue division between North, South Korea

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Special Commission for National Reconciliation of the Korean Catholic Bishops’ Conference issued a statement lamenting the continued division of Korea into two nations.

“After 35 years of suffering during the Japanese colonial period, our nation finally achieved liberation thanks to God’s providence and the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary,” the bishops said in their message, entitled “Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.”

“Unfortunately, the joy of liberation was short-lived, and the division that followed continues to cause pain to this day,” the bishops continued, as they called upon the Church to work to “leave a kingdom of peace to future generations.”

