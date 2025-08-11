Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Blessed Virgin Mary, assumed into heaven

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a Latin-language letter dated July 16 and released August 9, Pope Leo XIV appointed Cardinal Mario Grech as his special envoy for the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the coronation of the altarpiece of the Assumption in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Gozo, Malta.

“The faithful unceasingly praise the Immaculate Virgin, who was predestined by God from the beginning of time above every creature, and also constituted as advocate of grace and exemplar of holiness,” Pope Leo wrote.

“Indeed, the Church lovingly contemplates and admires her blessed assumption into heaven,” the Pope continued, as he asked Cardinal Grech to “teach God’s people about the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and her evectio“: literally, her “soaring upwards.”

