Vatican publishes regulations on awarding of public contracts

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy issued regulations that “draw on past experience to balance the need for transparency and oversight with streamlined procedures,” according to Vatican News, the news agency of the Dicastery for Communication.

The regulations, published August 9, follow Pope Francis’s 2020 motu proprio on transparency, control and competition in the procedures for awarding public contracts of the Holy See and Vatican City State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

