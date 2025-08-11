Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops: Do not be afraid to give birth and raise children during wartime

August 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message following their recent synod, the bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church encouraged spouses not to be “afraid to give birth to and raise God’s children, who are a living testimony of the hope you place in the Lord of heaven and earth, and the seed for the growth and constant renewal of His Church and our people.”

“The missiles of the insidious enemy are deliberately aimed at Ukrainian families—attacking cities and villages, destroying civilian infrastructure, hospitals, schools, daycare centers, and residential buildings,” the bishops said in their message, entitled “Persevering in Hope, Strong in Love (cf. Rom 12:12): The Ukrainian Family in Wartime.” The prelates called on each parish to “be a true family home, a community of communities, a place where every family finds support.”

