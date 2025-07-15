Catholic World News

Ukrainian synod concludes in Rome

July 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has concluded a ten-day meeting in Rome. Forty-six bishops gathered to discuss the “Pastoral Care for Families during Wartime.”

In a July 2 audience, Pope Leo XIV offered encouragement to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic hierarchy in serving Christ in the wounded and distressed.

