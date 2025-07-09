Catholic World News

New superior general for Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions

July 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the 16th general assembly of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) have elected Father Francesco Rapacioli, a missionary in Bangladesh, as their new superior general.

Founded in 1850 by Venerable Angelo Ramazzotti, the institute has 400 missionaries in 20 countries. The institute also publishes AsiaNews.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

