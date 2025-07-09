Catholic World News

New superior general for Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions

July 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the 16th general assembly of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions (PIME) have elected Father Francesco Rapacioli, a missionary in Bangladesh, as their new superior general.

Founded in 1850 by Venerable Angelo Ramazzotti, the institute has 400 missionaries in 20 countries. The institute also publishes AsiaNews.

