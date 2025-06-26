Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls for ‘international vigilance’ to protect Syria’s Christians

June 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace called for “ardent prayers” for the safety of Syria’s Christians following a terrorist attack, as well as “international vigilance” to protect them.

“International vigilance for the safeguarding of Christians, Alawites, and other religious minorities must remain strong, working with all men and women of good will in Syria for the consolidation of a political transition that promotes the common good of all Syrians,” said Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles.

“We stand in solidarity with the Antiochian Church in Syria during this difficult time,” he added. “We urge the United States—who lifted Syria’s sanctions to allow for the country’s economic development—to continue working with Syria’s authorities in support of religious liberty, peace, security, and national reconciliation in the country.”

