Vatican releases 30-minute documentary on future Pope’s years in Peru

June 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released Lion of Peru, its 30-minute documentary on the future Pope Leo’s years as a missionary priest and bishop in the South American nation.

Earlier in June, the Vatican announced the production of the documentary and released the trailer.

