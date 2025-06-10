Catholic World News

Vatican produces documentary on Cardinal Prevost in Peru

June 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has produced León de Perú, a documentary on the future Pontiff’s ministry in Peru.

The Vatican has released the trailer; the documentary itself will “air soon on the official channels of Vatican Media,” according to Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!