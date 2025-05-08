Catholic World News

Conclave, May 8: morning ballots conclude with no election of Pope

May 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The appearance of black smoke over the Sistine Chapel at 11:50 AM (5:50 AM Eastern time) on May 8 indicated that the cardinal electors had not chosen a new Pope during the second and third rounds of voting.

The fourth and fifth ballots are scheduled for later in the day.

