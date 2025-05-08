Catholic World News

Conclave schedule, day 2 (May 8)

May 08, 2025

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has announced the following schedule for the conclave on Thursday, May 8, the conclave’s second day:

7:45 AM (Rome time): departure from Domus Sanctae Marthae to the Apostolic Palace

8:15: Mass and Lauds, Pauline Chapel

9:15: Terce, Sistine Chapel

After 10:30 AM: conclusion of second ballot (the first ballot took place on May 7)

After 12:00 PM: conclusion of third ballot

12:30: depart for lunch, Domus Sanctae Marthae

3:45: return to the Apostolic Palace

4:30: voting resumes

After 5:30: conclusion of fourth ballot

Around 7:00: conclusion of fifth ballot and Vespers, Sistine Chapel

7:30: return to Domus Sanctae Marthae

During the most recent conclaves:

In 2013, Pope Francis was elected on the second day, on the fifth ballot.

In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI was elected on the second day, on the fourth ballot.

In October 1978, Pope St. John Paul II was elected on the third day, on the eighth ballot.

In August 1978, Pope Blessed John Paul I was elected on the second day, on the fourth ballot.

In 1963, Pope St. Paul VI was elected on the third day, on the sixth ballot.

In 1958, Pope St. John XXIII was elected on the fourth day, on the eleventh ballot.

