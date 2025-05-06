Catholic World News

Trump denies posting papal meme

May 06, 2025

New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump has denied that he was personally involved in posting an image that showed him arrayed in papal vestments, which appeared on his social-media accounts.

“I had nothing to do with it,” the President told reporters, saying that someone else had posted the image.

Asked about people who were offended by the image, Trump replied: “They can’t take a joke.” He said that Catholics were not offended: “The Catholics loved it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

