Ring and seal of Pope Francis ceremoniously destroyed

May 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At their May 6 meeting, the College of Cardinals witnessed the destruction of the papal ring worn by Pope Francis and the seal he used for official documents.

The destruction of the papal ring and seal—the symbols of his authority—are among the last tasks carried out by the camerlengo after the death of a Pontiff.

