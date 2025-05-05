Catholic World News

‘Popemobile’ to become medical clinic for Gaza

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The “popemobile” used by Pope Francis is being remodeled for us as a mobile medical clinic, to be presented to Caritas Jerusalem for use in Gaza.

Pope Francis, before his death, had expressed the wish to send the vehicle to Gaza, particularly to offer medical help for children.

