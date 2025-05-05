Catholic World News

Israeli president signs book of condolences to mourn Pope Francis’s death

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Isaac Herzog visited the apostolic nunciature in Old Jaffa on May 2 to sign the book of condolences for the death of Pope Francis. He wrote:

May his prayers for justice and peace be realized promptly in the immediate release of Israel’s hostages, who are being cruelly held in a glaring crime against humanity, ethics and God, Himself; in the eradication of hatred and extremism; and in a world of growing compassion, in the spirit of the Hebrew prophets and the shared spiritual legacy of humanity.

Earlier, following the Pontiff’s death, President Herzog paid tribute to Pope Francis as a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion.” In contrast, the reaction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministry was more muted.

