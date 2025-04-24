Catholic World News

Israel’s president hails Pope as man of ‘deep faith and boundless compassion’

April 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “I send my deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel—the Holy Land—on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis,” President Isaac Herzog of Israel said following the Pontiff’s death. “A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world.”

President Herzog continued:

He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect. I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered.



May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope.

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the apostolic nuncio to Israel, said that “even more than the official message, I was especially touched by a personal phone call of condolence that President Herzog made to me on behalf of the country he represents, just a few minutes after the announcement of the death.”

