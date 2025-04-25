Catholic World News

Israeli silence on Pope’s death seen as sign of tensions

April 25, 2025

AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli foreign ministry posted a short message of condolence on X (Twitter) after the death of Pope Francis, but then deleted that message, in what an AP story suggests is an indication of Israeli annoyance over the late Pontiff’s criticism of the destruction of Gaza.

“Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing,” was the brief message. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later issued his own quick statement, but will not attend the papal funeral.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

