Vatican publishes list of delegations from other religions at papal funeral

May 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a list of members of delegations from Judaism and other non-Christian religions at the recent papal funeral.

Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, chief rabbi of Rome, was at the top of the list of Jewish representatives; Prince Aga Khan V was at the top of the list of Muslim representatives.

