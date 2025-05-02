Catholic World News

Prelate recalls late Pope’s effect on predominantly Buddhist Cambodia

May 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, MEP, the apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, recalled the impression made by Pope Francis in Cambodia.

“We have welcomed more than 50 delegations here in our church in Phnom Penh who wanted to show us their affection and closeness after the Pope’s death: members of the royal government of Cambodia, ambassadors, Buddhist religious leaders,” he said. “They all came to pay their last respects to a Pope they had never met, but whose image as a pastor had left a deep impression on them.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 17.3 million (map) is 87% Buddhist, with 6% adhering to ethnic or Chinese folk religions; Buddhism is the state religion. There are only 30,000 Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri2 May
Easter

Memorial of St. Athanasius, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Athanasius, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Athanasius (295-373), Bishop of Alexandria and a great defender of the orthodox faith, throughout his life opposed the Arian heresy. By denying the Godhead of the Word the Arians turned Christ into a mere man, only higher in grace than others in the eyes of…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: