Prelate recalls late Pope’s effect on predominantly Buddhist Cambodia

May 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, MEP, the apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, recalled the impression made by Pope Francis in Cambodia.

“We have welcomed more than 50 delegations here in our church in Phnom Penh who wanted to show us their affection and closeness after the Pope’s death: members of the royal government of Cambodia, ambassadors, Buddhist religious leaders,” he said. “They all came to pay their last respects to a Pope they had never met, but whose image as a pastor had left a deep impression on them.”

The Southeast Asian nation of 17.3 million (map) is 87% Buddhist, with 6% adhering to ethnic or Chinese folk religions; Buddhism is the state religion. There are only 30,000 Catholics.

