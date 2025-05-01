Catholic World News

May 2025 papal prayer intention: for working conditions

May 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The May papal prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that through work, each person might find fulfilment, families might be sustained in dignity, and that society might be humanized.”

Papal prayer intentions are customarily announced a year in advance and are retained by the new Pontiff following his predecessor’s death.

