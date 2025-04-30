Catholic World News

Vatican publishes list of heads of state, other members of delegation at papal funeral

April 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Over 160 nations and international organizations sent delegations to Pope Francis’s funeral. The Vatican newspaper published a list of the members of the delegations in its April 29 edition.

The list includes heads of state, reigning sovereigns, heads of government, ambassadors, and other officials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

