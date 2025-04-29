Catholic World News

Vatican City issues sede vacante postage stamps

April 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican City State’s Postal and Philately Service has released a series of stamps for the vacant see.

The stamps portray the Apostolic See supported by angels, with the words “Sede Vacante MMXXV.”

