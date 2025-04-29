Catholic World News

300,000 attend national requiem Mass for late Pope in Timor-Leste

April 29, 2025

» Continue to this story on Australian Broadcasting Corporation

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 300,000 people attended the national requiem Mass for Pope Francis in Timor-Leste (video).

Timor-Leste (East Timor) (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.5 million, is 88% Christian (84% Catholic), 7% ethnic religionist, and 4% Muslim; Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!