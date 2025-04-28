Catholic World News

Over 150,000 mourners visit St. Peter’s Basilica before late Pope’s coffin closed

April 28, 2025

Over 150,000 mourners filed past the coffin of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica between April 23, when his coffin was transferred there from his residence, and the evening of April 25, when the rite of closing of the coffin (booklet, video) took place.

On the night of April 24-25, the basilica closed at 2:30 AM and reopened at 5:40 AM, L’Osservatore Romano reported. By noon, 150,000 had filed past the coffin.

On the previous night, the basilica was scheduled to close at midnight, but remained open until 5:30 AM to accommodate the large crowd. It reopened 90 minutes later, at 7:00 AM on April 24.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo (chamberlain) of the Holy Roman Church, presided at the rite of the closing of the coffin in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Members of the Chapter of Saint Peter “ensured a presence of prayer and vigil for the body of the Pontiff” during the night, until the funeral Mass the next day, the Vatican newspaper reported.

