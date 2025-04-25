Catholic World News

61,000 mourners visit St. Peter’s Basilica as Pope lies in state

April 25, 2025

During the first day that the body of Pope Francis lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, 61,000 mourners filed past his coffin, the Vatican newspaper reported.

Following the transfer of his body from the papal residence, the basilica began to receive mourners at 11:00 AM on April 23. The basilica was scheduled to close at midnight, but remained open until 5:30 AM to accommodate the large crowd. It reopened 90 minutes later, at 7:00 AM on April 24; by 1:00 PM, 61,000 had paid their respects.

