Pope’s remains moved to St. Peter’s basilica for veneration

April 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Pope Francis was moved from the chapel of the St. Martha residence to St. Peter’s basilica on Wednesday, April 23, with Cardinal Kevin Farrell presiding at the liturgical ceremony and an estimated 20,000 people participating.

Cardinal Farrell, the camerlengo, opened the ceremony with a prayer: “As we now leave this home, let us thank the Lord for the countless gifts He bestowed on the Christian people through His servant, Pope Francis.” The papal coffin was then carried in a procession into St. Peter’s Square—where thousands of mourners were waiting—and from there into the basilica.

The Pope’s coffin will remain in the Vatican basilica until his funeral on Saturday, allowing the faithful an opportunity to pay their respects.

