Notorious Colorado abortion clinic closed

April 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Boulder Abortion Clinic, a Colorado facility that specialized in late-term abortions, has closed its doors.

Warren Hern, the outspoken abortionist who had run the abortuary—and had reportedly performed more than 40,000 abortions—had retired in January, but said that the clinic would continue its “sacred commitment” to provide abortions. He has now conceded that the clinic is out of business.

