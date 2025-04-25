Catholic World News

Italian prelates, mayors call for international truce on day of papal funeral

April 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Arena (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Mayors and prelates from Verona, Florence, Assisi, and Lampedusa—four places visited by Pope Francis—called for an international day of truce on April 26, the day of the papal funeral.

“A day of peace, a sign of truce, is the truest manifestation of condolences,” stated the appeal.

