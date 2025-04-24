Catholic World News

Cardinals set plans for conclave meditations

April 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on Wednesday morning, April 24, in a general congregation, 113 cardinals began preparations for the papal conclave, and chose the two preachers who will deliver meditations before the voting begins.

Father Donato Ogliari, the Benedictine abbot of the basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, will deliver the first meditation. He will be followed by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, the former preacher of the pontifical household. The date for the opening of the conclave—probably May 5 or 6—has not yet been settled.

As cardinals arrive in Rome, they are joining in the general congregations, which will continue each day until the opening of the conclave. All the cardinals are taking the oath prescribed by the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, for prelates preparing for the conclave.

