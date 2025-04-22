Catholic World News

Pope’s funeral Mass scheduled for Saturday, April 26

April 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, has announced that the Pope’s funeral Mass will take place in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday, April 26, at 10:00.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will be the principal celebrant.

