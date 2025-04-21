Catholic World News

May we be a Eucharistic people, Cardinal Gambetti preaches at Holy Thursday evening Mass

April 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, the archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in St. Peter’s Basilica on Holy Thursday.

Cardinal Gambetti called on the faithful “to be broken and shared, like Him” [Christ] and “to become the very thing we receive.” The prelate added, “Lord Jesus, thank You for coming to us each day in the humble form of bread and wine. Make us Eucharist, too.”

Earlier in the day, Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the retired president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, celebrated the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and read aloud the Pope’s homily. The Pope did not prepare a homily for the evening Mass.

