At Chrism Mass, Pope’s message calls priests to ministry of hope

April 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his message to the priests of Rome, who gathered on April 17 for the Chrism Mass, Pope Francis said that the Jubilee Year is “a specific summons to a new beginning on our path to conversion.”

Inspired by faith in Christ, the Pope said, a priest’s ministry “becomes one of hope, because in each of our stories, God opens a Jubilee.” He encouraged the priests to recall the prayer said at their ordination: “May God who has begun the good work in you bring it to fulfillment.” The Pontiff added: “He does.”

Cardinal Domenico Calcagno, the retired president of APSA (the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See), celebrated the Chrism Mass and delivered the Pope’s message.

