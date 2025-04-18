Catholic World News

80,000 register for Jubilee of Teenagers

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: 80,000 adolescents have registered for the Jubilee of Teenagers, an event for the 2025 jubilee year.

The Jubilee of Teenagers begins on April 25 and culminates in the canonization Mass for Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) in St. Peter’s Square on Divine Mercy Sunday.

