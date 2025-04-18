Catholic World News

Vatican informed of allegations against Abbé Pierre in 1955, French journalists find

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican was informed of allegations against the famed French priest Abbé Pierre (1912-2007) in 1955, according to two French journalists’ Vatican archival research, published in a new book.

“A priest had written to the Holy See in October 1955 to say Abbé Pierre had done ‘immoral things’ while visiting the United States,” France 24 reported. “The Vatican requested the bishop of Versailles to conduct an investigation, but none was launched.” (The bishop at the time was the future Cardinal Alexandre Renard.)

In addition, according to Vatican archival material from 1957, “two US and Canadian cardinals had alerted the Vatican in 1955 and detailed allegations against the French religious figure from 1955 to 1957,” France 24 reported.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1938, Abbé Pierre took part in the French resistance against the Nazis during World War II and was a member of the French parliament from 1945 to 1951. Known for his ministry to the poor and homeless, he became a beloved figure in France; he was also a critic of Catholic teaching on sexual morality. The Paris prosecutor’s office, citing the statute of limitations, has declined to investigate allegations against him.

