Religious sister accused of ‘forced conversion’ in central India

April 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Bincy Joseph, the principal of a Catholic nursing college in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map), has been accused of attempting to convert a student.

The student lodged the complaint after the sister imposed disciplinary consquences for poor class attendance.

“I have spoken with Sister Bincy Joseph; the conversion allegations are fabricated and baseless—just harassment,” said Bishop Emmanuel Kerketta of Jashpur. “However, since a complaint has been made, let the authorities do their proper investigations.”

