Catholic World News

Archbishop, other Catholic leaders implore Congress: Protect Medicaid, SNAP, Child Tax Credit

April 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, joined by the presidents of the Catholic Health Association of the US and Catholic Charities USA, called on members of Congress to protect or expand three programs.

“As Congress continues to work towards budget reconciliation legislation, we implore them to protect programs such as Medicaid and SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] and to expand the CTC [Child Tax Credit] to the most vulnerable children,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Sister Mary Haddad, and Kerry Alys Robinson said in an April 15 statement.

The three Catholic leaders invoked Sacred Scripture:

This Lent, we read the call to turn back to the Lord from the Prophet Isaiah, “Make justice your aim.” (Is. 1:17). It is for the sake of justice that the Catholic Church is committed to providing comfort, hope, and relief to those who are poor and suffering ...



Tax cuts that largely favor wealthier persons should not be made possible through cuts to healthcare and food for families struggling to make ends meet ... In responding to Isaiah’s call for justice, action is urgently needed: “Come now, let us set things right, says the Lord” (Is. 1:18).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!