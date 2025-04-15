Catholic World News

Pope visits Santa Maria Maggiore

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A convalescing Pope Francis visited the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major on April 12 and prayed before the beloved sixth-century icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani.

Pope Francis customarily visits the basilica before his apostolic journeys; his last such visit was in December, on the eve of his apostolic journey to Ajaccio, Corsica.

