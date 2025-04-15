Catholic World News

Pope visits Santa Maria Maggiore

April 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A convalescing Pope Francis visited the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major on April 12 and prayed before the beloved sixth-century icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani.

Pope Francis customarily visits the basilica before his apostolic journeys; his last such visit was in December, on the eve of his apostolic journey to Ajaccio, Corsica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

