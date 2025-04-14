Catholic World News

On Palm Sunday, Pope greets pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square

April 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis, seated in a wheelchair, paid a surprise visit to pilgrims.

The Pontiff then prayed in St. Peter’s Basilica before the tombs of St. Peter, St. Pius X, and Pope Benedict XV.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

