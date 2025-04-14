Catholic World News

Papal preacher, in final Lenten sermon, reflects on Ascension

April 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the new preacher of the papal household, devoted his final Friday Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia to the Ascension. A more complete summary of his remarks is available in Italian.

In an innovation this year, Father Pasolini preached his Lenten sermons in Paul VI Audience Hall, with the faithful invited to attend. His previous Lenten sermons were devoted to Baptism, freedom in the Spirit, and the joy of the Resurrection.

