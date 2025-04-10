Catholic World News

Pope sends condolences after Santo Domingo nightclub disaster

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy, expressing “his heartfelt concern and his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured,” in the wake of a disaster that occurred when a roof collapsed at a nightclub in Santo Domingo.

