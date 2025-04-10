Catholic World News

VP Vance planning trip to Rome?

April 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Times (London)

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President J.D. Vance is planning a visit to Rome over Easter weekend, the Italian foreign ministry reports.

Vance is due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while he is in Rome. There have been no reports as to whether the vice president, who is Catholic, will seek a meeting with Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

