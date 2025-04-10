Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Vatican cardinal on mission in Ukraine

April 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has called Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, to lend support to his charitable mission in Ukraine.

“It was a surprise call from the Holy Father,” the prelate said. “He wanted to know how the mission in Ukraine was going. He told me to greet everyone and gave his blessing. I replied that it’s very cold here, and he, in his cheerful mood, added, ‘You know how to keep warm.’”

