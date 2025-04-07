Catholic World News

Papal almoner bringing ambulances to Ukraine

April 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, has been by Pope Francis to Ukraine, brining a gift of four ambulances to assist with medical services for troops fighting against Russia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

