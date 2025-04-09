Catholic World News

Pope’s opposition to Latin Mass causing divisions among young Catholics

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an article for The Atlantic, Francis X. Rocca, who for years covered the Vatican for the Wall Street Journal, writes that the bid by Pope Francis to suppress the traditional Latin Mass has caused deep divisions, particularly among young Catholics:

But whether the pope seeks unity through reconciliation or suppression, he’s not succeeding. The edict has hardened and widened divisions among Catholics, alienating the Church’s small but young, ardent, and unyielding group of Latin Mass loyalists.

