EU bishops, other Christian leaders weigh in on priorities for the EU

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) and the CEC (the Conference of European Churches, a fellowship of Orthodox and Protestant communities) met with Poland’s Minister for European Union Affairs to discuss EU affairs. Poland currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The bishops and other Christian leaders discussed their perspectives, outlined in a ten-page joint document. Topics discussed in the document include democracy, migration, peace, agriculture, energy, and religious education in Poland.

COMECE and CEC expressed their “solidarity with the victims of the Russian aggression and calling for continued European support for Ukraine. In these difficult and uncertain times, especially as the geopolitical landscape remains fraught with instability, we wish to appeal for continued European unity and coordinated efforts towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in full respect of international law.”

