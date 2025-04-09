Catholic World News

Vatican foundation awards economy and society prize to work on AI

April 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Centesimus Annus pro Pontifice Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical, has awarded its biennial Economy and Society Prize to Father Paolo Benanti, TOR, for a work on human decisions and artificial intelligence.

The prize is awarded to an “original contribution to the deepening and application of the social doctrine of the Church,” a contribution “of recognized doctrinal solidity, as well as comprehensible to the general public.”

Father Benanti, described as the “Pope’s AI expert” by the Associated Press, is a professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and a member of the UN’s AI Committee.

