Papal encouragement to Salesians during general chapter

April 08, 2025

Pope Francis has sent a message to the Salesians of Don Bosco as they meet in their 29th general chapter.

“I would like to encourage you to live this time of listening of the Spirit and synodal discernment with confidence and commitment,” the Pope wrote in his message, dated April 2 and released by the Vatican on April 7. He added:

You have chosen as the theme of your work the motto: “Salesians, passionate about Jesus Christ, dedicated to the young.” It is a good program: being “passionate” and “dedicated.” letting oneself be fully embraced by the love of the Lord and serving others without keeping anything for oneself, just as your Founder did in his time. Even though today, compared to then, the challenges to be faced have in part changed, the faith and enthusiasm remain the same, enriched by new gifts, such as that of interculturality.

“I thank you for the good you do all over the world, and I encourage you to continue with perseverance,” Pope Francis concluded. “I heartily bless you and your Chapter works, as well as your confrères in all five continents.”

With 13,750 members, the Salesians are the second-largest male religious institute; the Society of Jesus ranks first with 13,995 members. Earlier in the general chapter, the Salesians elected Father Fabio Attard, SDB, as their new rector major.

